Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Your dream home this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Wood floors in family room and formal dining. Niche lighting kitchen with large pantry, 7.1 surround sound including family room and back patio gas stove 42 cabinets and backsplash in kitchen with large pantry. Spacious private and serene backyard with extended covered patio and walk-closet in master suite. This home is in Mansfield ISD. Property will not be available to show or lease until after January 15 2020