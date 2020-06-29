All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6304 Stoneford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6304 Stoneford Court
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM

6304 Stoneford Court

6304 Stoneford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6304 Stoneford Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home in Mansfield ISD. Beautiful single story home is conveniently located near Matlock and Sublett in S. Arlington sits in a quiet cul-de-sac. It features laminate flooring, custom paint and large back yard. NOT SHOWING UNTIL Friday Jun 01st, 2018.
Please apply at Go4rent.com. Applicants will complete an online lease application, upload supporting documents (driver license & last 3 pay stubs) and pay their application fee. APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Stoneford Court have any available units?
6304 Stoneford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Stoneford Court have?
Some of 6304 Stoneford Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Stoneford Court currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Stoneford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Stoneford Court pet-friendly?
No, 6304 Stoneford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6304 Stoneford Court offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Stoneford Court offers parking.
Does 6304 Stoneford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Stoneford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Stoneford Court have a pool?
No, 6304 Stoneford Court does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Stoneford Court have accessible units?
No, 6304 Stoneford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Stoneford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6304 Stoneford Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center