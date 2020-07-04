All apartments in Arlington
623 Overlook Court
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:08 AM

623 Overlook Court

623 Overlook Ct · No Longer Available
Location

623 Overlook Ct, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful duplex with a one car garage and 1 covered space! - This is a beautiful duplex with great sized rooms. There is a brick fireplace with a raised hearth in the living room. This place has lots of shade. There is a patio out back with another fenced area separate.. The washer & dryer connections are in the garage.

To apply or read qualifications, click on classicpm.com- go to the 3rd tab-available properties-Apply now. $45 per adult. State ID per adult & 30 days worth, of pay stubs. All deps due upon approval. 1st full month's rent & admin fee of 250 to receive keys.

(RLNE5122990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Overlook Court have any available units?
623 Overlook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Overlook Court have?
Some of 623 Overlook Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Overlook Court currently offering any rent specials?
623 Overlook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Overlook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Overlook Court is pet friendly.
Does 623 Overlook Court offer parking?
Yes, 623 Overlook Court offers parking.
Does 623 Overlook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Overlook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Overlook Court have a pool?
No, 623 Overlook Court does not have a pool.
Does 623 Overlook Court have accessible units?
No, 623 Overlook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Overlook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Overlook Court does not have units with dishwashers.

