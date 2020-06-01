6201 Suffolk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Very Nice Brick home in very desirable Southwest Arlington Location. Great Schools, Close to Shopping, Entertainment and easy access to I20 and Highway 287. New Granite Counter Tops and custom Back Splash.

New Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Dining area. Master suite with large walk in closet and private bath. Living area features wood burning fireplace and open to dining and Kitchen. Bay window in dining area provides view to back yard. Fenced Back Yard App fee $45 per adult. Use TAR application and provide 2 recent pay stubs and copy of DL. Renters Insurance Required. Home will also listed For Sale