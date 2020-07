Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful home has a very open floor plan. There is a large kitchen which over looks living & dining. This has a gas stove & a decorative gas log fireplace. Nice back yard with a covered patio.! This subdivision does offer a community swimming pool & a playground. Make ready in progress, available 05-05-2020.