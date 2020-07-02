All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:44 PM

6117 Seese Drive

6117 Seese Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Seese Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Baths, 2 Living Areas, 2 Car Garage With Remote Access. Large Master Bedroom, With Split Bedroom Floorplan And Hardwood Floor In Common Area. The Kitchen Comes With All The Modern Amenities Stainless Appliances, Decorative Lighting, Granite Countertops, New Roof, AC 2016, Paint, Fence And More... Offers Both Formal Areas Dining & Living Room. Family Room With Fireplace & Open Floor Plan Provides A Warm Feeling To Be Enjoyed By The Whole Family. Centrally Located With Easy Access To Major Hwy 360 And I-20. Close To Shopping & Entertainment Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Seese Drive have any available units?
6117 Seese Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 Seese Drive have?
Some of 6117 Seese Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 Seese Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Seese Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Seese Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Seese Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6117 Seese Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6117 Seese Drive offers parking.
Does 6117 Seese Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Seese Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Seese Drive have a pool?
No, 6117 Seese Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6117 Seese Drive have accessible units?
No, 6117 Seese Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Seese Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Seese Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

