6117 Seese Drive

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Baths, 2 Living Areas, 2 Car Garage With Remote Access. Large Master Bedroom, With Split Bedroom Floorplan And Hardwood Floor In Common Area. The Kitchen Comes With All The Modern Amenities Stainless Appliances, Decorative Lighting, Granite Countertops, New Roof, AC 2016, Paint, Fence And More... Offers Both Formal Areas Dining & Living Room. Family Room With Fireplace & Open Floor Plan Provides A Warm Feeling To Be Enjoyed By The Whole Family. Centrally Located With Easy Access To Major Hwy 360 And I-20. Close To Shopping & Entertainment Centers.