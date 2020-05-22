6100 Silkcrest Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

To schedule a showing with one our leasing agents, call our office at 817-642-7041. If we are unavailable, please leave a message and we will get back to you asap. If you are working with a Realtor, have your agent to schedule your showing.

Beautiful updated 4 Bed 2 Bath home features 2 living, 2 dining in nice neighborhood. Designer color paint, open kitchen has granite countertops and beautiful back splash. Beautiful laminated floor throughout(see photos). No carpet in this house!! Family room has corner fireplace, Ceiling fans in all Bedrooms. Great Location to Fort Worth Arlington, and Mansfield.