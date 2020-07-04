Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 603 Valencia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
603 Valencia Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
603 Valencia Drive
603 Valencia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
603 Valencia Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was built in 2005 and offers a fireplace, a two-car garage, new carpets in the living room and dining room. a community pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 603 Valencia Drive have any available units?
603 Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 603 Valencia Drive have?
Some of 603 Valencia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 603 Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
603 Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 603 Valencia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 603 Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 603 Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 603 Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Valencia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 603 Valencia Drive has a pool.
Does 603 Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 603 Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Valencia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center