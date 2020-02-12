6015 Wall Street

Amenities

The 3 bedroom 2 bath offers a formal dining space and eat in kitchen. Spacious rooms. New flooring and fresh paint so this one will show like new. Owners prefer not pets but may consider on a case by case basis with approval and additional deposit . No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.