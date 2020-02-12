All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6015 Wall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6015 Wall Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 2:45 AM

6015 Wall Street

6015 Wall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6015 Wall Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The 3 bedroom 2 bath offers a formal dining space and eat in kitchen. Spacious rooms. New flooring and fresh paint so this one will show like new. Owners prefer not pets but may consider on a case by case basis with approval and additional deposit . No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1495.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Wall Street have any available units?
6015 Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 6015 Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Wall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Wall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Wall Street is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Wall Street offer parking?
No, 6015 Wall Street does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Wall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Wall Street have a pool?
No, 6015 Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 6015 Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Wall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Wall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Wall Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center