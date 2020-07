Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Just updated with wood look allure flooring throughout except for kitchen and baths. Repainted and bath counter tops refinished. Looks good and ready to go. new cook top and oven just installed. Water heater are recent too.

Large living room with fireplace. Split bedrooms, Jack & Jill bath. Big back yard with trees. No dogs over 20 lbs., agents see Rental Criteria in Supplements. USE TAR Application