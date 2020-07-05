All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 5 2019 at 1:29 AM

5912 Woodmeadow Drive

5912 Woodmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Woodmeadow Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodelled! New Granite in kitchen and baths, sinks, fixtures, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Backroom addition has been redone with new windows. Come and enjoy!

Please submit completed application and qualification form, located on Ntreis, applications will be reviewed and rental history verified. After verification an invitation will be sent to perspective tenant from MySmartMove where tenant will complete information and pay the application directly to MySmartMove.
Room measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 Woodmeadow Drive have any available units?
5912 Woodmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 Woodmeadow Drive have?
Some of 5912 Woodmeadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 Woodmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5912 Woodmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 Woodmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5912 Woodmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5912 Woodmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5912 Woodmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5912 Woodmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5912 Woodmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 Woodmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 5912 Woodmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5912 Woodmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5912 Woodmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 Woodmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 Woodmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

