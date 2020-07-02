All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:54 PM

5902 Sterling Green Trail

5902 Sterling Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Sterling Green Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious open-concept home in the heart of Arlington. Updates through out, neutral paint, updated hardware and light fixtures. Gorgeous kitchen with glass tile backsplash. Nice sized back for entertaining or your furry friend. A short distance to Stovall Park and aquatic center. Excellent schools with easy acess to highways. This is a clean well-maintained property...it won't last long.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Sterling Green Trail have any available units?
5902 Sterling Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 5902 Sterling Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Sterling Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Sterling Green Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 Sterling Green Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5902 Sterling Green Trail offer parking?
No, 5902 Sterling Green Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5902 Sterling Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Sterling Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Sterling Green Trail have a pool?
No, 5902 Sterling Green Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Sterling Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 5902 Sterling Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Sterling Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Sterling Green Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5902 Sterling Green Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5902 Sterling Green Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

