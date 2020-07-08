All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:17 AM

5822 Rock Meadow Trail

Location

5822 Rock Meadow Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ADORABLE MOVE IN READY HOME!This lovely home is so inviting upon walk-in.Bright open floor plan w cozy fireplace & tile flooring throughout.Pretty kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar & clean white cabinetry!Large master suite w neutral paint plus framed mirrors and bronze fixtures in bathroom add a touch of elegance!Huge walk in closets and a great layout for your needs!Extended patio in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends and family this summer!This home is a MUST SEE!$40 non-refundable app fee per person over 18.Use standard TAR Application.Must make 3x monthly rent to qualify.Good credit required.Pets are case by case and must be approved by owner first.$1600 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Rock Meadow Trail have any available units?
5822 Rock Meadow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Rock Meadow Trail have?
Some of 5822 Rock Meadow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Rock Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Rock Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Rock Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5822 Rock Meadow Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5822 Rock Meadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5822 Rock Meadow Trail offers parking.
Does 5822 Rock Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Rock Meadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Rock Meadow Trail have a pool?
No, 5822 Rock Meadow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Rock Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 5822 Rock Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Rock Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 Rock Meadow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

