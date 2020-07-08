5822 Rock Meadow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ADORABLE MOVE IN READY HOME!This lovely home is so inviting upon walk-in.Bright open floor plan w cozy fireplace & tile flooring throughout.Pretty kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar & clean white cabinetry!Large master suite w neutral paint plus framed mirrors and bronze fixtures in bathroom add a touch of elegance!Huge walk in closets and a great layout for your needs!Extended patio in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends and family this summer!This home is a MUST SEE!$40 non-refundable app fee per person over 18.Use standard TAR Application.Must make 3x monthly rent to qualify.Good credit required.Pets are case by case and must be approved by owner first.$1600 security deposit.