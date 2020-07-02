All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 1 2019 at 9:11 PM

5703 Bramblewood Court

5703 Bramblewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

5703 Bramblewood Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath duplex has arrived just in time! Spacious living area has a wood-burning fireplace in addition to wood vinyl flooring. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher with adjoining dining area. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and a skylight in the master bath area. Ample parking with one covered carport located at the rear of the property. Close to I-20 puts you close to shopping, restaurants, all things Arlington has to offer. Property will be available for viewing on September 16th!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

