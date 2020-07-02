5703 Bramblewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath duplex has arrived just in time! Spacious living area has a wood-burning fireplace in addition to wood vinyl flooring. Kitchen is furnished with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher with adjoining dining area. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and a skylight in the master bath area. Ample parking with one covered carport located at the rear of the property. Close to I-20 puts you close to shopping, restaurants, all things Arlington has to offer. Property will be available for viewing on September 16th!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.