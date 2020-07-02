All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:03 PM

5702 Homestead Road

5702 Homestead Road · No Longer Available
Location

5702 Homestead Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Rare opportunity in Arlington to lease a beautifully updated home less than a minute from 287. This house is an entertainer's dream with an open concept living and kitchen. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, a beautiful arabesque bascksplash, high end quartz counter tops, massive kitchen island and single basin sink. There is a ton of storage in this house, it was originally the model home in the subdivision so it has a huge utility room and a massive oversized garage. Amazing kitchen and high end finishes throughout. Hurry this one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 Homestead Road have any available units?
5702 Homestead Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 Homestead Road have?
Some of 5702 Homestead Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 Homestead Road currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Homestead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Homestead Road pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Homestead Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5702 Homestead Road offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Homestead Road offers parking.
Does 5702 Homestead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Homestead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Homestead Road have a pool?
No, 5702 Homestead Road does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Homestead Road have accessible units?
No, 5702 Homestead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Homestead Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Homestead Road has units with dishwashers.

