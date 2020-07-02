5702 Homestead Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity in Arlington to lease a beautifully updated home less than a minute from 287. This house is an entertainer's dream with an open concept living and kitchen. The kitchen boasts SS appliances, a beautiful arabesque bascksplash, high end quartz counter tops, massive kitchen island and single basin sink. There is a ton of storage in this house, it was originally the model home in the subdivision so it has a huge utility room and a massive oversized garage. Amazing kitchen and high end finishes throughout. Hurry this one will go fast.