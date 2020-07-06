5632 Valley Meadow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming, well maintained, home located in the highly desirable Arlington ISD! Very close to high ranked schools, Ditto elementary, Young JH, Martin high school. Close to shopping area.



Recently updated with new interior paint, new laminate floor throughout, new tile in kitchen and bathrooms, new granite kitchen countertops, new bathroom, new roofing, new air-condition, and new burner.



Kitchen equipped with granite countertops, lots of storage, ample counter space, & breakfast nook; Large Living Area features vaulted ceiling with dimmable reset light; Large Master Suite with dbl sinks, large vanity, & walk in closet; Spacious backyard, & plenty of room for kids to play!



lease can start around August 1st, 2019.