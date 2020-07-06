All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM

5632 Valley Meadow Dr

5632 Valley Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5632 Valley Meadow Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming, well maintained, home located in the highly desirable Arlington ISD! Very close to high ranked schools, Ditto elementary, Young JH, Martin high school. Close to shopping area.

Recently updated with new interior paint, new laminate floor throughout, new tile in kitchen and bathrooms, new granite kitchen countertops, new bathroom, new roofing, new air-condition, and new burner.

Kitchen equipped with granite countertops, lots of storage, ample counter space, & breakfast nook; Large Living Area features vaulted ceiling with dimmable reset light; Large Master Suite with dbl sinks, large vanity, & walk in closet; Spacious backyard, & plenty of room for kids to play!

lease can start around August 1st, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 Valley Meadow Dr have any available units?
5632 Valley Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5632 Valley Meadow Dr have?
Some of 5632 Valley Meadow Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Valley Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Valley Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Valley Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5632 Valley Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5632 Valley Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5632 Valley Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 5632 Valley Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 Valley Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Valley Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 5632 Valley Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5632 Valley Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 5632 Valley Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Valley Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5632 Valley Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

