5621 Wembley Downs Dr.

Nice 2 Story in Arlington in Arlington ISD - This 2 story beauty has the master bedroom and bath downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs for privacy. The decent sized living area comes with a fireplace and there is a room beside the kitchen for the dining table. Downstairs is also the kitchen and 1/2 bath. All new inside paint and all new plank flooring with no carpet. The back has a covered patio and very large open patio as well, plus the yard is fenced. Home is all electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



