All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5621 Wembley Downs Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5621 Wembley Downs Dr.
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:54 AM

5621 Wembley Downs Dr.

5621 Wembley Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5621 Wembley Downs Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 Story in Arlington in Arlington ISD - This 2 story beauty has the master bedroom and bath downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs for privacy. The decent sized living area comes with a fireplace and there is a room beside the kitchen for the dining table. Downstairs is also the kitchen and 1/2 bath. All new inside paint and all new plank flooring with no carpet. The back has a covered patio and very large open patio as well, plus the yard is fenced. Home is all electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE5317477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. have any available units?
5621 Wembley Downs Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. have?
Some of 5621 Wembley Downs Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5621 Wembley Downs Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. offer parking?
No, 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. have a pool?
No, 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5621 Wembley Downs Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center