Arlington, TX
5603 Louise Way Dr
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:33 AM

5603 Louise Way Dr

5603 Louise Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5603 Louise Way Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5603 Louise Way Dr, Arlington, TX 76017 - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 2098 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington with lots of character! Open and spacious floor plan. Tiled throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Huge living room with cozy fire place. Formal dining and secondary living rooms. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area. Master suite suites dual sinks, luxury tub and separate walk in shower. Beautiful established lot with additional storage shed in the back yard. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4963675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Louise Way Dr have any available units?
5603 Louise Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 Louise Way Dr have?
Some of 5603 Louise Way Dr's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 Louise Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Louise Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Louise Way Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5603 Louise Way Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5603 Louise Way Dr offer parking?
No, 5603 Louise Way Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5603 Louise Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Louise Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Louise Way Dr have a pool?
No, 5603 Louise Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Louise Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 5603 Louise Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Louise Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 Louise Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

