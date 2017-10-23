Amenities

5603 Louise Way Dr, Arlington, TX 76017 - Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath, 2098 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington with lots of character! Open and spacious floor plan. Tiled throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Huge living room with cozy fire place. Formal dining and secondary living rooms. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area. Master suite suites dual sinks, luxury tub and separate walk in shower. Beautiful established lot with additional storage shed in the back yard. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4963675)