5602 Kingstree Court

A wonderful 3~2~2 with 1700sqft in the sought after Forest Grove Addition of SW Arlington. Home has several upgrades such as Marble and Slate flooring, recessed lighting, 2 in faux blinds, built-ins, etc. 14-month interior and exterior paint, carpet in bedrooms, fencing, all just 14 months old. Great kitchen with Granite, custom cabinets, and black appliance package incl. fridge! Large Living with vault, beams, and fireplace! Large Master features Master bath with dual vanities, dual closets, Granite, custom-tiled stand-up shower, and garden tub. Large garage with extended storage area, g door opener, sprinklers, etc. Large heavily treed backyard with storage shed. A def must see with great schools-Martin High!