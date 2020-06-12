All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5602 Kingstree Court

5602 Kingstree Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5602 Kingstree Ct, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful 3~2~2 with 1700sqft in the sought after Forest Grove Addition of SW Arlington. Home has several upgrades such as Marble and Slate flooring, recessed lighting, 2 in faux blinds, built-ins, etc. 14-month interior and exterior paint, carpet in bedrooms, fencing, all just 14 months old. Great kitchen with Granite, custom cabinets, and black appliance package incl. fridge! Large Living with vault, beams, and fireplace! Large Master features Master bath with dual vanities, dual closets, Granite, custom-tiled stand-up shower, and garden tub. Large garage with extended storage area, g door opener, sprinklers, etc. Large heavily treed backyard with storage shed. A def must see with great schools-Martin High!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Kingstree Court have any available units?
5602 Kingstree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 Kingstree Court have?
Some of 5602 Kingstree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 Kingstree Court currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Kingstree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Kingstree Court pet-friendly?
No, 5602 Kingstree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5602 Kingstree Court offer parking?
Yes, 5602 Kingstree Court offers parking.
Does 5602 Kingstree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 Kingstree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Kingstree Court have a pool?
No, 5602 Kingstree Court does not have a pool.
Does 5602 Kingstree Court have accessible units?
No, 5602 Kingstree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 Kingstree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 Kingstree Court has units with dishwashers.

