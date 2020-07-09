All apartments in Arlington
Location

5600 Parliament Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated home with 3 Gorgeous bedrooms 2 baths, 2 living area & 2 car garage. A bright living room and dining area welcome you with vaulted ceiling, freshly painted interior and stunning see-through fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with an open floor plan. The Kitchen comes with lots of Modern Amenities such as decorative Lighting, Granite Countertop and more... Great location with an easy access to highways I-20 and Hwy 287 and near premier shopping and dining places. Tenants and Tenant's agents to verify all measurement and schools information, etc... Pets Are Allow on Case-by-Case Basis...See Tenant Eligibility Requirements in Supplement. **Covid-19 Restriction!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Parliament Drive have any available units?
5600 Parliament Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Parliament Drive have?
Some of 5600 Parliament Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Parliament Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Parliament Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Parliament Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 Parliament Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5600 Parliament Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Parliament Drive offers parking.
Does 5600 Parliament Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Parliament Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Parliament Drive have a pool?
No, 5600 Parliament Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Parliament Drive have accessible units?
No, 5600 Parliament Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Parliament Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Parliament Drive has units with dishwashers.

