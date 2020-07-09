5600 Parliament Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated home with 3 Gorgeous bedrooms 2 baths, 2 living area & 2 car garage. A bright living room and dining area welcome you with vaulted ceiling, freshly painted interior and stunning see-through fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with an open floor plan. The Kitchen comes with lots of Modern Amenities such as decorative Lighting, Granite Countertop and more... Great location with an easy access to highways I-20 and Hwy 287 and near premier shopping and dining places. Tenants and Tenant's agents to verify all measurement and schools information, etc... Pets Are Allow on Case-by-Case Basis...See Tenant Eligibility Requirements in Supplement. **Covid-19 Restriction!**