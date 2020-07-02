5516 Creek Valley Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Great 3 bed 2 bath house in Arlington. Two living areas, wood burning fireplace, high ceilings and much more! Nice formal dining and large open kitchen with lots of storage. Split bedrooms with master suite downstairs. Master bathroom has separate vanity. Built-in garage and large fenced back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.