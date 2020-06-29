All apartments in Arlington
5512 Marshfield Court
5512 Marshfield Court

5512 Marshfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Marshfield Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Amazing home on a cul-de-sac with one of the best backyards in Arlington. Feeds to Ditto, Young and Martin Arlington ISD schools. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a larger 2 car garage, 2 dining areas and a large living room in excellent condition is ready for your family. RV or boat parking still allow for guest parking and a storage shed in the backyard for all of your needs. The outdoor living area is something special for those perfect mornings, days and evenings entertaining. Home has recently been updated to include granite, wood like flooring, fresh paint, etc...This home is ready for you and includes washer, dryer and refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Marshfield Court have any available units?
5512 Marshfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Marshfield Court have?
Some of 5512 Marshfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Marshfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Marshfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Marshfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Marshfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5512 Marshfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Marshfield Court offers parking.
Does 5512 Marshfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5512 Marshfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Marshfield Court have a pool?
No, 5512 Marshfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Marshfield Court have accessible units?
No, 5512 Marshfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Marshfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Marshfield Court has units with dishwashers.

