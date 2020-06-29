5512 Marshfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Amazing home on a cul-de-sac with one of the best backyards in Arlington. Feeds to Ditto, Young and Martin Arlington ISD schools. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a larger 2 car garage, 2 dining areas and a large living room in excellent condition is ready for your family. RV or boat parking still allow for guest parking and a storage shed in the backyard for all of your needs. The outdoor living area is something special for those perfect mornings, days and evenings entertaining. Home has recently been updated to include granite, wood like flooring, fresh paint, etc...This home is ready for you and includes washer, dryer and refrigerator