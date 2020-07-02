All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:03 AM

5503 Forest Bend Drive

5503 Forest Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5503 Forest Bend Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ~~~ 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home, LARGE fenced backyard with open patio. Fresh paint. Skylites, Wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen. Additional parking area. Desirable schools. 2 dining areas, Updated baths. Jetted tub in master bath to enjoy after a long day. Walk in shower in both baths. Enjoy living on .33 acres. Near shopping, major highway, medical, schools, park, restaurants.
No pets. $45 application fee for each person over 18 yrs, go to www.c21bowman.com to apply online. Upload Photo ID and Proof of Income. This one won't last long...see TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Forest Bend Drive have any available units?
5503 Forest Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Forest Bend Drive have?
Some of 5503 Forest Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Forest Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Forest Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Forest Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Forest Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5503 Forest Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Forest Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 5503 Forest Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Forest Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Forest Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 5503 Forest Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Forest Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 5503 Forest Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Forest Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5503 Forest Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

