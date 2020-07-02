5503 Forest Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

** LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ~~~ 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home, LARGE fenced backyard with open patio. Fresh paint. Skylites, Wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen. Additional parking area. Desirable schools. 2 dining areas, Updated baths. Jetted tub in master bath to enjoy after a long day. Walk in shower in both baths. Enjoy living on .33 acres. Near shopping, major highway, medical, schools, park, restaurants.

No pets. $45 application fee for each person over 18 yrs, go to www.c21bowman.com to apply online. Upload Photo ID and Proof of Income.