5420 Cold Springs Drive

Beautiful 4 + 2.5 Turf Club Estates Home for Lease in Arlington - MUST SEE! This amazing home has been well cared for & beautifully updated! The remodeled kitchen has gorgeous granite & ledger stone backsplash with updated appliances! The high ceilings & crown molding make this home feel elegant & spacious. The large windows let in the natural light & peaceful backyard views! Master suite from your dreams complete with a large bedroom & a study-sitting area, dual sinks, garden tub & shower, plus 2 separate closets! Perfect house for hosting with 2 living areas, 2 dining rooms & the beautifully updated kitchen open to the living. Backyard oasis has a newer covered patio & plenty of yard space! Come check it out today!



