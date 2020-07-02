All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5420 Cold Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5420 Cold Springs Drive
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:21 PM

5420 Cold Springs Drive

5420 Cold Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5420 Cold Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 + 2.5 Turf Club Estates Home for Lease in Arlington - MUST SEE! This amazing home has been well cared for & beautifully updated! The remodeled kitchen has gorgeous granite & ledger stone backsplash with updated appliances! The high ceilings & crown molding make this home feel elegant & spacious. The large windows let in the natural light & peaceful backyard views! Master suite from your dreams complete with a large bedroom & a study-sitting area, dual sinks, garden tub & shower, plus 2 separate closets! Perfect house for hosting with 2 living areas, 2 dining rooms & the beautifully updated kitchen open to the living. Backyard oasis has a newer covered patio & plenty of yard space! Come check it out today!

(RLNE5191523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Cold Springs Drive have any available units?
5420 Cold Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Cold Springs Drive have?
Some of 5420 Cold Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Cold Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Cold Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Cold Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5420 Cold Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5420 Cold Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5420 Cold Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Cold Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Cold Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Cold Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 Cold Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Cold Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 Cold Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Cold Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Cold Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center