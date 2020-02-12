5419 Vermillion Trl

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath on a quiet street in the much desired Martin High School area. This home has fresh paint inside & out. An ideal place to entertain or relax, a nice size den has a cathedral ceiling & a corner brick fireplace with raised hearth that can be enjoyed from all public areas of the home. An open kitchen with new granite countertops, sink & dishwasher installed September 2019. Completing the kitchen, the large serving bar is sure to be the centerpiece for your families activities. Master bath and hall bath have new granite countertops. Hall bath has a completely re-tiled tub-shower . Nice size bedrooms. Roomy back yard dotted with trees is designed for family fun. Make an appointment to come take a look. This home is ready for immediate occupancy.