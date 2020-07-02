5411 Vicksburg Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Welcome to the beautiful and gorgeous 2 story Luxurious 5BR, 3.5BA home located in gated community of prestigious Pennsylvania Garden. Features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades, New paint, new carpet. Master bedroom down stair, Media room, game room and 2 full baths upstairs. Wood flooring, arched doorways, rot iron spiral staircase, large living area and Game-room, perfect for entertaining. A chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, center island and plenty of storage. Enjoy the privacy backyard with huge deck and creek with wooded trees behind. Just minutes from I- 20, I-35, SH 287 & 360, about 15 minutes’ drive to AT&T Stadium, downtown Fort Worth, Six Flags. No Crime Neighborhood.