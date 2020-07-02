All apartments in Arlington
5411 Vicksburg Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 11:05 AM

5411 Vicksburg Drive

5411 Vicksburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5411 Vicksburg Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to the beautiful and gorgeous 2 story Luxurious 5BR, 3.5BA home located in gated community of prestigious Pennsylvania Garden. Features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades, New paint, new carpet. Master bedroom down stair, Media room, game room and 2 full baths upstairs. Wood flooring, arched doorways, rot iron spiral staircase, large living area and Game-room, perfect for entertaining. A chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, center island and plenty of storage. Enjoy the privacy backyard with huge deck and creek with wooded trees behind. Just minutes from I- 20, I-35, SH 287 & 360, about 15 minutes’ drive to AT&T Stadium, downtown Fort Worth, Six Flags. No Crime Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5411 Vicksburg Drive have any available units?
5411 Vicksburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5411 Vicksburg Drive have?
Some of 5411 Vicksburg Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5411 Vicksburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5411 Vicksburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5411 Vicksburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5411 Vicksburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5411 Vicksburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5411 Vicksburg Drive offers parking.
Does 5411 Vicksburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5411 Vicksburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5411 Vicksburg Drive have a pool?
No, 5411 Vicksburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5411 Vicksburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 5411 Vicksburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5411 Vicksburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5411 Vicksburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

