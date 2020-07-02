5411 Vicksburg Drive

Amenities
Welcome to the beautiful and gorgeous 2 story Luxurious 5BR, 3.5BA home located in gated community of prestigious Pennsylvania Garden. Features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades, New paint, new carpet. Master bedroom down stair, Media room, game room and 2 full baths upstairs. Wood flooring, arched doorways, rot iron spiral staircase, large living area and Game-room, perfect for entertaining. A chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, center island and plenty of storage. Enjoy the privacy backyard with huge deck and creek with wooded trees behind. Just minutes from I- 20, I-35, SH 287 & 360, about 15 minutes’ drive to AT&T Stadium, downtown Fort Worth, Six Flags. No Crime Neighborhood.