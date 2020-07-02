5317 Yaupon Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice two-story 4BD/2BA/2GA home is located in Arlington. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace, large ceramic tile kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, large master bedroom downstairs with two bedrooms upstairs.



Huge fenced in backyard, great for children, pets and entertaining family and friends.



Located close to major highways as I-20 and hwy. 360, plenty of restaurants and shopping in the area including the Parks at Arlington Mall. Arlington ISD