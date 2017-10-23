All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5305 Oak Brook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5305 Oak Brook Road
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:21 AM

5305 Oak Brook Road

5305 Oak Brook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5305 Oak Brook Road, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This home has a beautiful stone fireplace that is set in an established Martin HS neighborhood featuring split bedrooms and lots of room to lounge in the master bedroom. Updated everything. Spacious rooms, fantastic kitchen that overlooks the living room. Front living area can be dining or living area. Covered patio, Fenced yard, rear garage with iron gate. Gorgeous wood type floors that enhance the look of this home. All applicants 18 and older are required to apply. Use the forms on the MLS. Realtor must sign the Instruction Packet, too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Oak Brook Road have any available units?
5305 Oak Brook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Oak Brook Road have?
Some of 5305 Oak Brook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Oak Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Oak Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Oak Brook Road pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Oak Brook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5305 Oak Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Oak Brook Road offers parking.
Does 5305 Oak Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Oak Brook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Oak Brook Road have a pool?
No, 5305 Oak Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Oak Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 5305 Oak Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Oak Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Oak Brook Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center