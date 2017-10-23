5305 Oak Brook Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This home has a beautiful stone fireplace that is set in an established Martin HS neighborhood featuring split bedrooms and lots of room to lounge in the master bedroom. Updated everything. Spacious rooms, fantastic kitchen that overlooks the living room. Front living area can be dining or living area. Covered patio, Fenced yard, rear garage with iron gate. Gorgeous wood type floors that enhance the look of this home. All applicants 18 and older are required to apply. Use the forms on the MLS. Realtor must sign the Instruction Packet, too.