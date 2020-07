Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lucky you, the owners have gotten this house all ready for you! Nice Vinyl Click flooring though out the home, PLUS, a huge covered patio, extra parking space for RV, large storage building, and GREAT schools. Near Deaver Park, and conveniently located for commuting and retail. Owner would prefer an 18 month lease

No Aggressive breeds of dogs