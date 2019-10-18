All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
5206 Oak Lane
5206 Oak Lane

5206 Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5206 Oak Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Country living in the city in SW Arlington! This estate has grand entry to impress your guests! Unique architecture throughout this custom home! Open floor plan and neutral colors! Columns in entrance! Sunken dining area off of the kitchen. Two downstairs living areas give everyone room to expand. Perfect for those large family gatherings! Office is perfect for the professional that likes to work from home. Upstairs master has built in desk and bonus room that could be used as a nursury, reading or exercise room! Three other secondary bedrooms upstairs! Bedroom or media room off private wing! Spacious backyard has several areas to entertain! Lush gardens and flower beds! Great schools! Roof July 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5206 Oak Lane have any available units?
5206 Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5206 Oak Lane have?
Some of 5206 Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5206 Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5206 Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5206 Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5206 Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5206 Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 5206 Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 5206 Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5206 Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 5206 Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5206 Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

