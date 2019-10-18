5206 Oak Lane

Amenities

Country living in the city in SW Arlington! This estate has grand entry to impress your guests! Unique architecture throughout this custom home! Open floor plan and neutral colors! Columns in entrance! Sunken dining area off of the kitchen. Two downstairs living areas give everyone room to expand. Perfect for those large family gatherings! Office is perfect for the professional that likes to work from home. Upstairs master has built in desk and bonus room that could be used as a nursury, reading or exercise room! Three other secondary bedrooms upstairs! Bedroom or media room off private wing! Spacious backyard has several areas to entertain! Lush gardens and flower beds! Great schools! Roof July 2019!