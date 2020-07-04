515 Road Runner Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic updated home is ready for your family! The spacious kitchen is open the living area and features a dining area looking at the large private backyard. The master is separate from the other bedrooms and features a separate shower and great walk in closet.This property very spacious bedroom 11x12 The kitchen features updated appliances and granite! The home has hardwood flooring throughout! The study features French doors! Also has updated new A/C and sprinkler system. Great location elementary, middle and high school within neighborhood.Give us a call AVAILABLE NOW!!!