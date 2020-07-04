All apartments in Arlington
515 Road Runner Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

515 Road Runner Drive

515 Road Runner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

515 Road Runner Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Meadow Vista

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic updated home is ready for your family! The spacious kitchen is open the living area and features a dining area looking at the large private backyard. The master is separate from the other bedrooms and features a separate shower and great walk in closet.This property very spacious bedroom 11x12 The kitchen features updated appliances and granite! The home has hardwood flooring throughout! The study features French doors! Also has updated new A/C and sprinkler system. Great location elementary, middle and high school within neighborhood.Give us a call AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Road Runner Drive have any available units?
515 Road Runner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Road Runner Drive have?
Some of 515 Road Runner Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Road Runner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Road Runner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Road Runner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 Road Runner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 515 Road Runner Drive offer parking?
No, 515 Road Runner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 515 Road Runner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Road Runner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Road Runner Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Road Runner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Road Runner Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Road Runner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Road Runner Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Road Runner Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

