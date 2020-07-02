5131 Ivycrest Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully REMODELED Kennedale ISD Home. This open floor plan with Gorgeous wood floors throughout the home. Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops with large pantry and formal dining area. Granite counters in all of the bathrooms as well. The Enormous master suite has large walk in closets, stand up shower and garden tub. Two large living spaces give you the versatility you need to really spread out in this one

Add great location, and a large private yard with a storage shed, and this one is hard to beat. NOTE - THE PICS OF THE FRONT OF THE HOME HAVE A MUCH DEEPER BLUE THAN IT ACTUALLY HAS IN REALITY. It shows very well.