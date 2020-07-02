All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5131 Ivycrest Trail

5131 Ivycrest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5131 Ivycrest Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully REMODELED Kennedale ISD Home. This open floor plan with Gorgeous wood floors throughout the home. Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops with large pantry and formal dining area. Granite counters in all of the bathrooms as well. The Enormous master suite has large walk in closets, stand up shower and garden tub. Two large living spaces give you the versatility you need to really spread out in this one
Add great location, and a large private yard with a storage shed, and this one is hard to beat. NOTE - THE PICS OF THE FRONT OF THE HOME HAVE A MUCH DEEPER BLUE THAN IT ACTUALLY HAS IN REALITY. It shows very well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 Ivycrest Trail have any available units?
5131 Ivycrest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 Ivycrest Trail have?
Some of 5131 Ivycrest Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 Ivycrest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Ivycrest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Ivycrest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5131 Ivycrest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5131 Ivycrest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5131 Ivycrest Trail offers parking.
Does 5131 Ivycrest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Ivycrest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Ivycrest Trail have a pool?
No, 5131 Ivycrest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Ivycrest Trail have accessible units?
No, 5131 Ivycrest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Ivycrest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 Ivycrest Trail has units with dishwashers.

