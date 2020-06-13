512 Chaffee Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous and newly updated 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath one story house in a superb neighborhood. Well landscaped yard with extra private parking space in the rear. The neighborhood is highly demanded and listing will not last long. Elegant vaulted and beamed ceilings, built in shelving, kitchen wet bar, all new carpet and paint, new stainless steel appliances including oven and flat top range with vent hood. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Central to 183, 30 and 360. Blocks from chester W Ditto Golf course and lake Viridian. Short drive to the DFW airport, six flags of Texas and to the ultra modern Cowboys stadium and other attractions in Arlington. Buyer's agent to verify all data. Hurry before it long gone!