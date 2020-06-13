All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 Chaffee Drive

Location

512 Chaffee Drive, Arlington, TX 76006
Parkway North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous and newly updated 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath one story house in a superb neighborhood. Well landscaped yard with extra private parking space in the rear. The neighborhood is highly demanded and listing will not last long. Elegant vaulted and beamed ceilings, built in shelving, kitchen wet bar, all new carpet and paint, new stainless steel appliances including oven and flat top range with vent hood. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Central to 183, 30 and 360. Blocks from chester W Ditto Golf course and lake Viridian. Short drive to the DFW airport, six flags of Texas and to the ultra modern Cowboys stadium and other attractions in Arlington. Buyer's agent to verify all data. Hurry before it long gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Chaffee Drive have any available units?
512 Chaffee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Chaffee Drive have?
Some of 512 Chaffee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Chaffee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Chaffee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Chaffee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 Chaffee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 512 Chaffee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 Chaffee Drive offers parking.
Does 512 Chaffee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Chaffee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Chaffee Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Chaffee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Chaffee Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Chaffee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Chaffee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Chaffee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

