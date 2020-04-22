All apartments in Arlington
5104 Yaupon Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5104 Yaupon Drive

5104 Yaupon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Yaupon Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located home on a dead-end street which means not a lot of traffic! Unique floorplan that offers an upstairs with the master bedroom down stairs. Wood burning fireplace is great for staying toasty warm in the cold weather! Freshly painted interior makes for a clean look that you will definitely enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5104 Yaupon Drive have any available units?
5104 Yaupon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5104 Yaupon Drive have?
Some of 5104 Yaupon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5104 Yaupon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5104 Yaupon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5104 Yaupon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5104 Yaupon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5104 Yaupon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5104 Yaupon Drive offers parking.
Does 5104 Yaupon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5104 Yaupon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5104 Yaupon Drive have a pool?
No, 5104 Yaupon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5104 Yaupon Drive have accessible units?
No, 5104 Yaupon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5104 Yaupon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5104 Yaupon Drive has units with dishwashers.

