510 Mesa Ridge Court

Enjoy community pool without HOA dues! 4-bed, 2 bath, 3 car Mansfield ISD home is convenient to Lifetime Fitness, shopping, dining and grocery stores on all four corners. Located in Crossing at Ruidoso Ridge, MUST SEE one-story home offers bright, open floor plan with two large living areas and two dining areas. Wood floors in formal living-dining, kitchen and hallways. Family room has cast stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Large master with oversized shower and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen features large island, lots of cabinets and huge walk-in pantry! Stainless refrigerator included. Enjoy time in back under covered patio and spacious back yard. Walking distance to community pools and park!