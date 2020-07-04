All apartments in Arlington
510 Mesa Ridge Court
510 Mesa Ridge Court

510 Mesa Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

510 Mesa Ridge Court, Arlington, TX 76002
The Crossing at Ruidosa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy community pool without HOA dues! 4-bed, 2 bath, 3 car Mansfield ISD home is convenient to Lifetime Fitness, shopping, dining and grocery stores on all four corners. Located in Crossing at Ruidoso Ridge, MUST SEE one-story home offers bright, open floor plan with two large living areas and two dining areas. Wood floors in formal living-dining, kitchen and hallways. Family room has cast stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Large master with oversized shower and huge walk-in closet. Kitchen features large island, lots of cabinets and huge walk-in pantry! Stainless refrigerator included. Enjoy time in back under covered patio and spacious back yard. Walking distance to community pools and park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Mesa Ridge Court have any available units?
510 Mesa Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Mesa Ridge Court have?
Some of 510 Mesa Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Mesa Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
510 Mesa Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Mesa Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 510 Mesa Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 510 Mesa Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 510 Mesa Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 510 Mesa Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Mesa Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Mesa Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 510 Mesa Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 510 Mesa Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 510 Mesa Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Mesa Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Mesa Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

