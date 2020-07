Amenities

Water and trash and HOA fees included! Great location off main streets. This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo features two large rooms upstairs with a bathroom off each room, perfect for roommates . Large living area, fireplace and community pool 5 doors down on a quiet cul de sac . There is no thru traffic on this street. Fenced in yard Pets accepted with a deposit. This is a great deal and a great home. Includes all appliances as well as washer and dryer.