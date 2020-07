Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath on cul de sac with one of the largest yards in the neighborhood. Eat in kitchen open to family room with fireplace. New laminate flooring throughout. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower, walk in closet and dual sinks. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Ready for immediate move in.