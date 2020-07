Amenities

This is an extremely spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath home in Arlington Texas (Mansfield ISD) This 3-bedroom home includes a study that can be used as a 4th bedroom. This home has a large open floorplan, new carpet throughout, and split bedrooms. The master Suite features a sitting area, a huge walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower. Tenant is responsible for verifying schools. Please call to schedule a showing today.