5005 Carnoustie Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with high ceilings, wood floors, decorator touches, big kitchen and open floorplan with fireplace. Kitchen has 42-in cabinetry, refrigerator and gas range. Energy Efficient. Ready for family. Split bedrooms are carpeted in neutral shade. Lots of natural light throughout. Lovely landscaped front and backyard. Covered patio and private back yard for entertaining family and friends. Master suite includes double sinks and separate shower. Separate Laundry. Oversized garage. Close to Hwy 287. Neighborhood pool and playground. Small pets considered, and must be approved by Landlord before application submission.