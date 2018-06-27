All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5005 Carnoustie Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5005 Carnoustie Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5005 Carnoustie Trail

5005 Carnoustie Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5005 Carnoustie Trl, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with high ceilings, wood floors, decorator touches, big kitchen and open floorplan with fireplace. Kitchen has 42-in cabinetry, refrigerator and gas range. Energy Efficient. Ready for family. Split bedrooms are carpeted in neutral shade. Lots of natural light throughout. Lovely landscaped front and backyard. Covered patio and private back yard for entertaining family and friends. Master suite includes double sinks and separate shower. Separate Laundry. Oversized garage. Close to Hwy 287. Neighborhood pool and playground. Small pets considered, and must be approved by Landlord before application submission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Carnoustie Trail have any available units?
5005 Carnoustie Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Carnoustie Trail have?
Some of 5005 Carnoustie Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Carnoustie Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Carnoustie Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Carnoustie Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Carnoustie Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Carnoustie Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Carnoustie Trail offers parking.
Does 5005 Carnoustie Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Carnoustie Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Carnoustie Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5005 Carnoustie Trail has a pool.
Does 5005 Carnoustie Trail have accessible units?
No, 5005 Carnoustie Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Carnoustie Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Carnoustie Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center