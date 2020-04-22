4901 Landrun Lane

Amenities

Beautiful updated home in a very well established and quite neighborhood! Open floor plan home! Beautiful spacious kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite downstairs. Spacious bedrooms and game room upstairs to entertain guests. Newly installed wood-like tile flooring downstairs and new carpet in other areas. Relax in the beautiful shaded backyard with a nice cedar pergola! Granite counter top in kitchen and both bathrooms, ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Property conveniently located near major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule your showing today but it's too late! Tenants and agent to verify all information contain herein.