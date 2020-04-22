All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:37 AM

4901 Landrun Lane

4901 Landrun Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Landrun Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful updated home in a very well established and quite neighborhood! Open floor plan home! Beautiful spacious kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite downstairs. Spacious bedrooms and game room upstairs to entertain guests. Newly installed wood-like tile flooring downstairs and new carpet in other areas. Relax in the beautiful shaded backyard with a nice cedar pergola! Granite counter top in kitchen and both bathrooms, ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Property conveniently located near major highways, schools, and shopping. Schedule your showing today but it's too late! Tenants and agent to verify all information contain herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Landrun Lane have any available units?
4901 Landrun Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Landrun Lane have?
Some of 4901 Landrun Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Landrun Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Landrun Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Landrun Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Landrun Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4901 Landrun Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Landrun Lane offers parking.
Does 4901 Landrun Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Landrun Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Landrun Lane have a pool?
No, 4901 Landrun Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Landrun Lane have accessible units?
No, 4901 Landrun Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Landrun Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 Landrun Lane has units with dishwashers.

