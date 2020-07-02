All apartments in Arlington
4823 Sugar Tree Court
4823 Sugar Tree Court

4823 Sugar Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Sugar Tree Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CLEAN and READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Nice established SW Arlington Location. Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Highways and Elementary and Jr. High Schools. Open Floor Plan. Laminate Flooring. No Carpet. UPDATED within the last 12 months with fresh paint and new appliances. Large Separate Laundry Room. One Car Garage. Ample closet and storage space. Large corner lot. Pets Considered on case by case basis. Non Aggressive breed. Requirements: Good job history with income 3 times rent, strong rental history with no late pays, no criminal history. App Fee $50 per adult, copy of 2 recent pay stubs and DL. Agent or tenant to verify schools and measurements. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Sugar Tree Court have any available units?
4823 Sugar Tree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4823 Sugar Tree Court have?
Some of 4823 Sugar Tree Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 Sugar Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Sugar Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Sugar Tree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 Sugar Tree Court is pet friendly.
Does 4823 Sugar Tree Court offer parking?
Yes, 4823 Sugar Tree Court offers parking.
Does 4823 Sugar Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 Sugar Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Sugar Tree Court have a pool?
No, 4823 Sugar Tree Court does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Sugar Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 4823 Sugar Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Sugar Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4823 Sugar Tree Court has units with dishwashers.

