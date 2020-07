Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 2bed 1bath single family home. 1 car garage with 2 uncovered parking spaces. Washer & Dryer provided and refrigerator provided as well. Short drive to Cowboys stadium and University of Texas at Arlington. Close to restaurants, I-20, 360, and George Bush Highway. Fresh paint in a white tones, there are no yellow walls as shown in photos. Property comes unfurnished. Please call agent on listing to show if you are not represented by an agent at 214.937.9526