Completely updated home in a great school district and with super easy access to 20. This home has brand new flooring and paint throughout the entire house. No smoking and no pets. Home is in great condition and ready to move in asap.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4712 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
4712 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4712 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.