Arlington, TX
4712 Shorewood Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:05 AM

4712 Shorewood Drive

4712 Shorewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Shorewood Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated home in a great school district and with super easy access to 20. This home has brand new flooring and paint throughout the entire house. No smoking and no pets. Home is in great condition and ready to move in asap.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Shorewood Drive have any available units?
4712 Shorewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4712 Shorewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Shorewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Shorewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4712 Shorewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4712 Shorewood Drive offer parking?
No, 4712 Shorewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4712 Shorewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Shorewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Shorewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4712 Shorewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Shorewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4712 Shorewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Shorewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Shorewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4712 Shorewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4712 Shorewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

