Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic re-modeled 3 bedroom, two full bathroom duplex. Porcelain tile throughout and newly decorated throughout with upgrades everywhere.. Wood burning stove in living room, open, large dining area and open kitchen. Separate sleeping with master at back of house. Rear entry garage with lockable storage. Martin High school district.*Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agents see attached docs for application form and instructions*