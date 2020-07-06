All apartments in Arlington
4404 Danbury Ct
4404 Danbury Ct

4404 Danbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Danbury Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms, or 4th room could be a study or game room, and 3 baths. Large living area connects to a tiled garden room. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, copper tile backsplash, built in hutch in breakfast nook, and formal dining room. New appliances, and refrigerator. Large laundry room with washer/ dryer.
Large master with door to outside courtyard. Large master bath with a jacuzzi tub, and shower, 2 walk in closets.
2 bedrooms connected by a jack and Jill bathroom.
2 car garage in back
Nicely landscaped with sprinkler system

Virtual Tour:
https://view.ricohtours.com/20098402-2-Ps3RdwInqNkjRjIG

(RLNE4814901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Danbury Ct have any available units?
4404 Danbury Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Danbury Ct have?
Some of 4404 Danbury Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Danbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Danbury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Danbury Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Danbury Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4404 Danbury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Danbury Ct offers parking.
Does 4404 Danbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 Danbury Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Danbury Ct have a pool?
No, 4404 Danbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Danbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 4404 Danbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Danbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Danbury Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

