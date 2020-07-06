4404 Danbury Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room on-site laundry parking garage

- Gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms, or 4th room could be a study or game room, and 3 baths. Large living area connects to a tiled garden room. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, copper tile backsplash, built in hutch in breakfast nook, and formal dining room. New appliances, and refrigerator. Large laundry room with washer/ dryer.

Large master with door to outside courtyard. Large master bath with a jacuzzi tub, and shower, 2 walk in closets.

2 bedrooms connected by a jack and Jill bathroom.

2 car garage in back

Nicely landscaped with sprinkler system



Virtual Tour:

https://view.ricohtours.com/20098402-2-Ps3RdwInqNkjRjIG



(RLNE4814901)