Last updated June 5 2019 at 3:53 PM

4300 North Lordsburg Court

4300 North Lordsburg Court · No Longer Available
Location

4300 North Lordsburg Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3-2-2 om Arlington ISD! Stunning stone fireplace in the family room, breakfast nook opens to the gallery kitchen, built in microwave, electric range oven-stove, fridge, and a plethora of cabinet space. HUGE private backyard, stone patio area perfect for a grill and a large patio plus a storage shed. Cul-de-sac!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 North Lordsburg Court have any available units?
4300 North Lordsburg Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 North Lordsburg Court have?
Some of 4300 North Lordsburg Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 North Lordsburg Court currently offering any rent specials?
4300 North Lordsburg Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 North Lordsburg Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4300 North Lordsburg Court is pet friendly.
Does 4300 North Lordsburg Court offer parking?
No, 4300 North Lordsburg Court does not offer parking.
Does 4300 North Lordsburg Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4300 North Lordsburg Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 North Lordsburg Court have a pool?
No, 4300 North Lordsburg Court does not have a pool.
Does 4300 North Lordsburg Court have accessible units?
No, 4300 North Lordsburg Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 North Lordsburg Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4300 North Lordsburg Court does not have units with dishwashers.

