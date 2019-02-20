426 Rifleman Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Slide into this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home. Ceramic tiles decorate a spacious living room adorned with a decorative lighting, a fireplace, and built in shelf. Entertain guest with your wet bar. Kitchen features oak cabinets, white and black appliances and laminate counter tops. Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Wood floors in guest bedrooms. Master is large with a private master master accented with dual sinks, extended vanity, and a separate shower. Enjoy your extended patio with beautiful landscaping. Extra small building in the back great for an office!

