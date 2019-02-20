All apartments in Arlington
426 Rifleman Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

426 Rifleman Trail

426 Rifleman Trail · No Longer Available
Location

426 Rifleman Trail, Arlington, TX 76002
Colonial Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Slide into this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath home. Ceramic tiles decorate a spacious living room adorned with a decorative lighting, a fireplace, and built in shelf. Entertain guest with your wet bar. Kitchen features oak cabinets, white and black appliances and laminate counter tops. Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Wood floors in guest bedrooms. Master is large with a private master master accented with dual sinks, extended vanity, and a separate shower. Enjoy your extended patio with beautiful landscaping. Extra small building in the back great for an office!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Rifleman Trail have any available units?
426 Rifleman Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Rifleman Trail have?
Some of 426 Rifleman Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Rifleman Trail currently offering any rent specials?
426 Rifleman Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Rifleman Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Rifleman Trail is pet friendly.
Does 426 Rifleman Trail offer parking?
No, 426 Rifleman Trail does not offer parking.
Does 426 Rifleman Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Rifleman Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Rifleman Trail have a pool?
No, 426 Rifleman Trail does not have a pool.
Does 426 Rifleman Trail have accessible units?
No, 426 Rifleman Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Rifleman Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Rifleman Trail has units with dishwashers.

