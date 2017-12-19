All apartments in Arlington
425 S Oak Street

425 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

425 South Oak Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The apartment is located at the UTA campus at the corner of 1st and Oak Streets. Richlyn apartment is a desirable location for UTA students, employees, as any UTA building is a ten minute walk. The apartment is located a short drive from Ameriquest Field, home of the Texas Rangers, and Six Flags, the metroplex s best amusement park. The apartment is about 20 miles from both Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, offering a multitude of employment centers and entertainment areas. On UTA shuttle route.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 S Oak Street have any available units?
425 S Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 S Oak Street have?
Some of 425 S Oak Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 S Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 S Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 S Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 S Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 425 S Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 S Oak Street offers parking.
Does 425 S Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 S Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 S Oak Street have a pool?
No, 425 S Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 S Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 425 S Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 S Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 S Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

