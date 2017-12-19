425 S Oak Street

Amenities
The apartment is located at the UTA campus at the corner of 1st and Oak Streets. Richlyn apartment is a desirable location for UTA students, employees, as any UTA building is a ten minute walk. The apartment is located a short drive from Ameriquest Field, home of the Texas Rangers, and Six Flags, the metroplex s best amusement park. The apartment is about 20 miles from both Downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, offering a multitude of employment centers and entertainment areas. On UTA shuttle route.