4236 Glen Springs Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:07 AM

4236 Glen Springs Drive

4236 Glen Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4236 Glen Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN READY** Nice home in well established neighborhood with great school. Fleshly painted, new carpet, new appliance. Open floor plan with large living room area. Huge backyard for the family and friends.
Agent and Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, TAR application with $50.00 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18+. Copy of photo ID, proof of Income (last 2 months pay stubs), 3x monthly rent. Security deposit due at the time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4236 Glen Springs Drive have any available units?
4236 Glen Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4236 Glen Springs Drive have?
Some of 4236 Glen Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4236 Glen Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4236 Glen Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4236 Glen Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4236 Glen Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4236 Glen Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4236 Glen Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 4236 Glen Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4236 Glen Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4236 Glen Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 4236 Glen Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4236 Glen Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 4236 Glen Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4236 Glen Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4236 Glen Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

