4236 Glen Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**MOVE IN READY** Nice home in well established neighborhood with great school. Fleshly painted, new carpet, new appliance. Open floor plan with large living room area. Huge backyard for the family and friends.

Agent and Tenant to verify all information, including school & measurements. NO SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. NO EVICTIONS, TAR application with $50.00 non-refundable application fee per occupant 18+. Copy of photo ID, proof of Income (last 2 months pay stubs), 3x monthly rent. Security deposit due at the time of lease signing.