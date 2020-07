Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice updated home, desirable neighborhood and GREAT schools! Laminate flooring, tile in all wet areas, split master bedroom and low maintenance yard. A luxury master bath has a separate shower stall, 2 sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The roomy breakfast area with built-in seating is at the end of the kitchen. This is a wonderful area that is close to most everything, including several parks and the Cliff Nelson Rec Center.